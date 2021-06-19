Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.62. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of VSE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 71,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.03 and a beta of 1.54. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 98.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.