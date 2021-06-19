Zacks: Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $1.63. AON reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.10. 3,736,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,896. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.