Zacks: Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.09 Million

Analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report $794.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.06 million and the highest is $800.20 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $512.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 393,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

