Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $932.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post sales of $932.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.80 million and the lowest is $924.00 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $637.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 197.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in International Game Technology by 58.9% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 225,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 83,553 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,048,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after acquiring an additional 108,557 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IGT opened at $22.88 on Friday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.