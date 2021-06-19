Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Luminex reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Luminex stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 547,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,535. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Luminex by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

