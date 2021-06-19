Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $549.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce $549.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.40 million and the lowest is $526.40 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $383.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

NMRK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 1,480,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Newmark Group has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $13.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

