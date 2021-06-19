Zacks: Analysts Expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.20 Million

Brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to post $123.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.80 million. NN reported sales of $150.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $487.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.83 million to $500.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $510.37 million, with estimates ranging from $496.73 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 617,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,382. NN has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $294.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.36.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

