Zacks: Analysts Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

ORTX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 374,251 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 262,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORTX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 1,073,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.53. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.