Zacks: Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.61 Million

Analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post $35.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.59 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $19.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $139.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.02 million to $154.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $187.52 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $213.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NYSE RC opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ready Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

