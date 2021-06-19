Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRVS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.73. 167,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,887. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.66.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

