Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Earnings of $5.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post earnings of $5.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.94. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $3.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $21.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $22.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $20.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.28 to $22.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.03. 257,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,848. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $55.79 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.