Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post $319.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the highest is $333.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $317.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Cowen increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,711,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

