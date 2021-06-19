Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report sales of $47.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $193.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $196.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $178.35 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $182.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 284,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.