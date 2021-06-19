Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to announce sales of $252.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.88 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $913.87 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01.

AVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.06. 494,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,502. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,390 shares of company stock worth $14,082,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

