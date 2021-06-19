Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce sales of $30.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.30 million and the highest is $32.02 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.62.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 556,869 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

