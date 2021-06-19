Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.67. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.39) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 122,590 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,883,141 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

