Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Vertiv also reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,975. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

