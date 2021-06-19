Zacks: Brokerages Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $49.88. 284,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,677. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,575,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

