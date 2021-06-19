Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.04. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,672. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

