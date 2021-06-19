Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maverix Metals.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $745.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.