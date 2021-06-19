Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

OESX stock remained flat at $$5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 521,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $172.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

