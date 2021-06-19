Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report $19.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 206.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $56.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.96 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of PTGX opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,999,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,020,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

