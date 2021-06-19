Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Announce -$1.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($2.48). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,865,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,116 shares of company stock valued at $48,978,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $112,804,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.30. 1,299,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,131. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.15.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

