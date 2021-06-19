Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Moreover, effective capital deployment bodes well. First American has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. The company aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. Shares of First American have outperformed the industry year-to-date period. However, higher expenses put a strain on its margin expansion. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined.”

FAF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after buying an additional 82,337 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in First American Financial by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 69,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

