Zacks Investment Research Lowers Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised Basf to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.9124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

