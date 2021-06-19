Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Buy

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $106,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 81,819 shares of company stock worth $889,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,641 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

