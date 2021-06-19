Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Buy

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

OFG stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.55. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 960,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

