Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to “Buy”

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $5,468,724. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

