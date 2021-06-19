Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Zalando from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.