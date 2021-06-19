Zel (ZEL) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00370177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00147934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00225941 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002465 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004427 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

