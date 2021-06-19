Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,264 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,447,230.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,640.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,716 shares of company stock worth $10,999,432 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

ZNTL stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

