Zilliqa (ZIL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $72.66 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $72.66 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00212527 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001971 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.40 or 0.00631857 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,688,132,376 coins and its circulating supply is 11,396,665,223 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.