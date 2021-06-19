ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,205.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $25,205.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00139824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00183887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,635.89 or 1.00174215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00855916 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

