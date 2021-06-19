Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 637 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

ORCL stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

