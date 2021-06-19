Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $158.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

