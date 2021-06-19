Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $170,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Prologis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 10.0% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.14. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

