Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $192,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $131.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.49. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

