Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU opened at $347.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

