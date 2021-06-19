Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 179 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,936,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:TM opened at $177.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.23. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $118.66 and a 12 month high of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $247.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

