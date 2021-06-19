Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 22 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,399.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,010.83 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,407.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

