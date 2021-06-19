Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 28 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $612.66 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $627.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.95.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

