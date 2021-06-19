Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $266,755.90 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $73,736.12.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth $141,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

