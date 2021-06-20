-$0.08 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

