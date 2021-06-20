-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

CLSD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,683. The company has a market capitalization of $278.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.