-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

CLSD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,683. The company has a market capitalization of $278.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.