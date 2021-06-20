$0.19 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Penumbra posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $267.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,672.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

