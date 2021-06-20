$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 452,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,640. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -132.71 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

