$0.27 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Enerplus reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERF. Desjardins lifted their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 1,728,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enerplus by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enerplus by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 227,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 355,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 141,725 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

