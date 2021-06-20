-$0.35 EPS Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.47). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

