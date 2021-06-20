$0.44 EPS Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

AIR stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,159. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.85 and a beta of 1.78. AAR has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,023,000 after buying an additional 76,863 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 121.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after buying an additional 712,488 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in AAR by 3,981.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 993,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

