$0.52 EPS Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.48. Employers posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Employers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Employers stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 216,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

